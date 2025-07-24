FLORENCE, ITALY - APRIL 28: Giovanni Carnevali of of US Sassuolo reacts during the Serie A TIM match between ACF Fiorentina and US Sassuolo at Stadio Artemio Franchi on April 28, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali admits his club has been keeping tabs on Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

The 30-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Ajax, producing solid showings at the back. However, his compatriot Francesco Farioli resigned from his post as head coach at the end of the season, so the Amsterdam-based giants opted against keeping Rugani at the club.

Hence, the experienced centre-back has returned to Turin, as his contract with the Bianconeri is valid for another year. Igor Tudor even took the opportunity to reinstate him in the squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Daniele Rugani set to stay at Juventus?

Rugani received acclaim for his display in the Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid, suggesting that the player may have a future in black-and-white after all.

But according to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero), Sassuolo and Genoa are trying to sway the Italian away from Turin, by offering him a two-year deal. Moreover, Farioli is hoping to reunite with his former Ajax pupil after taking charge of Porto.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the source believes that the defender’s priority is to stay at Juventus, even if he won’t be deployed as a regular starter. The Turin-based newspaper also confirms the Bianconeri’s intention to keep the player at Continassa.

Sassuolo know they’re unlikely to sign Rugani

This stance has been further consolidated by the words of Carnevali, who expressed Sassuolo’s interest in Rugani, but admitted that the deal remains unlikely due to Juve’s desire to maintain the defender’s services.

“Rugani is an interesting option, but I don’t think Juve will want to sell him,” said the Neroverdi’s long-serving CEO via IlBianconero.

The Lucca native has been on Juve’s books since 2013, but remained on loan at Empoli until the summer of 2015 when he joined Max Allegri’s ranks.

Rugani has been a member of the Juventus squad ever since, except for his loan spells at Rennes and Cagliari in 2020/21, and Ajax last season.