Sassuolo CEO confirms Juventus as one of the three suitors of Frattesi

This summer, Davide Frattesi will leave Sassuolo, but his next destination will only be determined on the back of a good old fashioned transfer tug-of-war.

The 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best rising midfielders in Italian football with impressive displays in the last couple of seasons.

The Neroverdi star is also becoming a pillar for Roberto Mancini’s national team. So who are the main suitors in the race for the former Monza man.

In a new interview, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali names Juventus amongst three top Serie A clubs interested in the services of Frattesi.

The other two sides are Inter and his former club Roma. On the other hand, the Neroverdi official denies any approach from Milan.

The Rossoneri were tipped to make a move for the Sassuolo man to replace Newcastle-bound Sandro Tonali.

“We are having talks with Roma, Juve and Inter for Frattesi,” confirmed Carnevali as reported by Calciomercato.

“I hear rumors about Milan, especially after the sale of Tonali, but for now, they haven’t asked about the player.

“As for the other three clubs, the discussions are still in progress. We also held meetings.

“Roma would receive a 30% cut from a sale, but this doesn’t affect our stance. After all, we are not obliged to sell the player, we don’t need to do so.

“Frattesi hasn’t expressed particular preferences. He just wants to remain in Serie A”.