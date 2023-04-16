On Sunday, Sassuolo will host Juventus at the Mapei Stadium in the 30th round of Serie A. This occasion will be a perfect opportunity for the Bianconeri to scout one of their primary targets for the summer transfer market. Of course, we’re talking about Davide Frattesi.

The 23-year-old is one of the most impressive box-to-box midfielders in Italian football. He could be the Old Lady’s perfect answer for Adrien Rabiot’s potential departure at the end of the season.

Ahead of tonight’s encounter, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali confirmed Juve’s interest in Frattesi.

However, the 62-year-old warns the Bianconeri from the stern competition. While he states that he’d like to sell his prized asset to a fellow Serie A club, he would also be willing to do business with Premier League sides.

“We know that Juve like Frattesi and it’s not just them, but we’ll have a more detailed talk at a later time,” said Carnevali in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Surely Davide is ready for a big club. And, as always, in case of a departure, we hope to sell the player in Italy. But lately, we sold [Gianluca] Scamacca and [Hamed] Traorè to Premier League clubs.”

This season, Frattesi has contributed with six goals in 29 Serie A appearances. His contract with Sassuolo runs until 2026.