Tarik Muharemovic is attracting significant interest, with Juventus considering a move to bring him back to the club. However, he could also join another side, and that outcome may still work in Juventus’ favour during the next transfer window.

The Old Lady sold him to Sassuolo last season when they were competing in Serie B, and he played an important role in helping them secure promotion back to the Italian top flight. His progress since leaving Turin has continued to attract attention.

Strong progress at Sassuolo

In Serie A, Muharemovic has continued to impress with a series of solid performances for Sassuolo. He has shown composure, defensive awareness, and consistency, which have helped raise his profile during the current campaign.

He was also part of the Bosnian side that defeated Italy in the World Cup playoff final a few weeks ago. The defender reportedly performed well in that match and has maintained a high standard whenever he has represented Sassuolo in league action this season.

Juventus retain future interest

Juventus may allow the Black and Greens to sell him to another club because they would still benefit financially from the transfer. That arrangement could provide useful funds while allowing the player to continue his development elsewhere.

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali confirmed the Bianconeri still have a stake in the defender’s future, saying via Calciomercato: “Juventus have retained 50% of Muharemovic’s resale . We haven’t put a value on him; we’ll evaluate whoever offers come to them.”

Muharemovic is clearly a talented defender with room for further growth, but Juventus may prefer to target a more experienced option for their own squad at this stage. Allowing him to join another team could therefore prove the most practical solution.

Any money received from a future sale could then be directed towards signing a defender with greater top-level experience. That strategy would allow Juventus to strengthen immediately while still profiting from the continued rise of a former player.