Sassuolo CEO confirms Locatelli refused Arsenal move

After months of transfer speculations, Juventus have finally landed Manuel Locatelli, and the supporters can now shift their focus towards the action on the pitch, as the new Serie A campaign kicks off this weekend – although the market will only close at the end of the month.

The negotiations between the Bianconeri and Sassuolo were long and exhausting for all parties, and the player’s agent even said that the transfer has been in the making for a year and a half.

However, the midfielder’s will played a major part, and the transfer was never truly in jeopardy, even if other suitors entered the fray.

Sassuolo CEO, Giovanni Carnevali insisted that the deal was a profitable one for his club, although some observers were surprised to see it conducted on an initial two-year loan for free.