Sassuolo CEO confirms Locatelli refused Arsenal move

After months of transfer speculations, Juventus have finally landed Manuel Locatelli, and the supporters can now shift their focus towards the action on the pitch, as the new Serie A campaign kicks off this weekend – although the market will only close at the end of the month.
The negotiations between the Bianconeri and Sassuolo were long and exhausting for all parties, and the player’s agent even said that the transfer has been in the making for a year and a half.
However, the midfielder’s will played a major part, and the transfer was never truly in jeopardy, even if other suitors entered the fray.
Sassuolo CEO, Giovanni Carnevali insisted that the deal was a profitable one for his club, although some observers were surprised to see it conducted on an initial two-year loan for free.
“Locatelli’s transfer has brought a positive result and is profitable for both clubs , even if certain technicalities are complicated to explain,” said the Neroverdi director in an interview with la Gazzetta di Modena via JuveNews.
“Surely it’s wrong to say and think that we ‘gave’ Locatelli to Juve for two years. Someone even spoke of an immoral operation.
“These are senseless theories. The truth is that at the end of the 2022-2023 season, the obligation to redeem the player will be triggered and we will be guaranteed to collect the 37 million plus agreed upon. Locatelli is so far the player bought at the highest price in Serie A this summer.
Carnevali also admitted that Sassuolo received a lucrative bid from Arsenal, but Locatelli had his heart set on a transfer to Juventus.
“Arsenal offered us 40 million euros, but Locatelli’s desire was to go only to Juventus and we did everything to please him.”
1 Comment
Because even if he’s not going to go to us as a childhood dream or want to stay in Italy or work with allegri he’s still going to want to be in Europe and play with players that are actually cohesive. Accept it and move on!