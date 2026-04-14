Juventus are reportedly considering activating its buy-back option for Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo at the end of the season, although several clubs are also showing strong interest in the Bosnian defender.

Muharemovic joined Sassuolo from Juventus last season when they were competing in Serie B. He quickly became an important figure for the club, helping them secure an immediate return to Italy’s top flight through consistent and composed defensive performances.

Juventus continue to monitor his progress closely and has not been surprised by his development. As part of the original transfer agreement, the club included both a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause, giving them flexibility over his future. This structure allows Juventus either to re-sign him for a relatively modest fee or to benefit financially if he moves to another major club.

However, his performances have also attracted wider attention, with Inter Milan among the clubs reportedly interested in securing his services at the end of the campaign. The growing competition for his signature has added further uncertainty to his next move.

Inter Milan Interest Adds Pressure

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that discussions are taking place with multiple clubs regarding Muharemović’s future.

As reported by Calciomercato, he said, “We’re talking to several clubs about Muharemovic, not just Marotta.”

His comments underline the level of interest the defender is generating across Serie A and suggest that negotiations are already underway with more than one potential buyer.

Decision Ahead for Juventus

In the coming weeks, Muharemović’s situation is expected to become clearer as clubs formalise their intentions. Juventus must now decide whether to exercise its buy-back option or allow a bidding situation to develop.

While his progress has been encouraging, the Bianconeri may also weigh up their existing defensive options before making a final decision, particularly given the experience already available in their current squad.