Sassuolo CEO describes tough Locatelli’s summer negotiations with Juventus

The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has spoken about his negotiations with Juventus over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli in the summer.

The Bianconeri were very keen on a move for the Euro 2020 winner, but they struggled to offer acceptable terms to the Green and Blacks, but both clubs eventually reached an agreement and Carnevali says it was the longest transfer negotiations he has been involved in.

Ahead of both clubs’ meeting tomorrow, he told Tuttosport via Il Bianconero:

“The longest, not the most difficult. The most complicated negotiation was the one with Lotito for the sale of Acerbi to Lazio.

“Having said that, with Juventus we have come close to breaking up several times. Then luckily we managed to find a great deal for everyone. The bianconeri have made an important effort to meet our requests”

His comments show Juventus is in good hands with Federico Cherubini in charge of transfers.

The Bianconeri has some financial problems and one way to solve them is to reduce their spending on the transfer market.

It doesn’t mean they would lose all their transfer targets, but they might spend longer than normal time negotiating transfers until they eventually reach a favourable agreement.

Locatelli has proven to be a good buy so far and the midfielder will look to impress his former club to show them why he had to make the move to Turin.