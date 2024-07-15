Fresh reports indicate Juventus is poised to finally sign Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo following their relegation from Serie A last season.

The attacker is widely regarded as one of the most reliable players in Italian football and has consistently been Sassuolo’s standout performer over the years.

Juventus aims to integrate him as a key player under Thiago Motta and is confident that he will provide the goal-scoring prowess their team needs.

Berardi himself desires the move and had expressed interest in joining Juventus last summer, but he is determined not to spend the upcoming season in Serie B.

Several reports suggest Juventus is actively pursuing his signature.

However, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has now addressed Berardi’s future, asserting that no serious bid has been received for him yet.

Sassuolo intends to rely on him this season as they have not yet fielded any offers for his transfer, despite numerous reports indicating an imminent move to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Future? As for Domenico Berardi, he is our most important player and the strongest of all. The good thing is that he is recovering earlier than expected, we are happy about this and we are waiting for him. At the moment there is nothing concrete, the most important thought at this moment is his recovery”.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been one of the best attackers in Serie A for several seasons, and we expect him to do well if he joins us this summer.