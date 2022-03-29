Sassuolo CEO heaps praise on Juventus target: “The intelligence of a super champion”

Once again, all eyes will be on Sassuolo’s prized assets when the transfer market opens its doors at the end of season.

The Mapei Stadium is the home of some of the most coveted young talent in Italian football. Hence, the big Serie A boys will be ready to battle for their signatures.

Last summer, Juventus managed to snatch the services of Manuel Locatelli following long and gruel negotiations with the Emilian club.

This time, a host of attacking talent could follow suit, with Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori on the top of the list.

The management of Sassuolo is well-aware of the situation. Therefore, the club’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali took the opportunity to promote his two young stars.

First The director spoke highly of Scamacca, explaining how he overcame family issues to emerge even stronger as a player and a person.

“Scamacca has grown a lot in recent months, especially in character . Certain family problems have strengthened him. He has become a man,” said Carnevali in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

However, the CEO reserved the biggest praise for Juventus target Raspadori, describing him as an extremely intelligent player.

“Raspadori has one quality that makes him stand out among the others: intelligence.

“Giacomo doesn’t have the intelligence of a champion, he has the intelligence of a super champion. This virtue, combined with a special technical talent, makes him absolutely explosive.”