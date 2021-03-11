Sassuolo CEO hopes to see Locatelli at a big club like Juventus

After Juve’s elimination from Europe, the management will definitely be eager to improve the squad with the addition of exciting new names.

The midfield has been highlighted as one of the main areas in need for new signings.

Whilst Arthur and Weston McKennie have done decently in their first season at the club, the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have been mostly inconsistent.

Moreover, the squad has been lacking in terms of depth, which left manager Andrea Pirlo with very few options – especially during the injury crisis.

Therefore, Fabio Paratici and company are searching the market for opportunities, and the director is known to be an admirer of Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli.

For their part, the Neroverdi apparently won’t stand in the midfielder’s way if he decides to leave in the summer and join a bigger club.

In fact, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali claims that he hopes to see his young player earn a move to big team.

“My hope is that it’s a great club,” Carnevali told Tuttosport as translated by Football Italia. “Whether it’s Juventus or Manchester City or others of global value, I don’t know.

“He deserves it and has the characteristics to aspire to play there.” concluded Carnevali.

Although these words could be encouraging for the Old Lady to launch an attempt to sign Locatelli, they could also be intended to spark a bidding war between the Bianconeri and other interested clubs.

The former Milan youth product could be valuated between 35 and 40 million euros.