Sassuolo CEO names Juventus among the clubs who were interested in Berardi

Between 2013 and 2015, Domenico Berardi was partially owned by Juventus.

The Old Lady signed the player on a co-ownership deal from Sassuolo after being impressed with his talents as an up-and-coming star.

Who can ever forget the four goals he scored against Milan which led to Max Allegri’s sacking?

Nonetheless, the Italian winger didn’t play a single match for the Bianconeri, and the Neroverdi soon rebought his full rights.

Whilst the road hasn’t always been too smooth for the 26-year-old, in the last two seasons, he managed to reclaim his spot as one of the most exciting names in Calcio.

This season, Berardi contributed in 11 goals and 5 assists in 22 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo.

Moreover, the attacker scored the opening goal in Italy’s World Cup qualifying campaign against Northern Ireland on Thursday.

According to Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali, several top Italian sides wanted the star during the past few years, among those Juventus, Inter and Roma.

“Many had doubts over Berardi in the past, while we always had blind faith in him,” CEO Carnevali told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper as translated by Football Italia.

“He’s an exceptional lad and the words of the patron Giorgio Squinzi, who wanted to make him a symbol of Sassuolo, are coming true. Domenico had already done well on international duty and is now confirming the progress he’s made this season at Sassuolo. He’s a champion and now everyone realises it.”

“Juventus, Inter and Roma asked after Berardi in the last few transfer sessions. We have a special rapport with him, and although it’s true there were some offers, we always agreed the best thing was to keep going together.

“In a football world where there are no more icons, we are proud that he has become our symbol. Our plans are to continue this journey together and I don’t think things will change over the next three months.” Concluded Carnevali.