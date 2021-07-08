Sassuolo CEO offers updates on Locatelli’s expected transfer to Juventus

After months of speculations, Juventus fans are hoping to see Manuel Locatelli joining their club sooner rather than later.

The midfielder has been tipped to join the Bianconeri since the end of the last campaign, but his strong performances at the beginning of Euro 2020 (mainly against Switzerland) had attracted some unwanted competition.

Nonetheless, it appears that the player has his mind set on joining the Old Lady, and an agreement between the management and Sassuolo should eventually materialize.

Whilst presenting the Neroverdi’s new manager, Stefano Dionisi, the club’s CEO, Giovanni Carnevali took the opportunity to discuss the Emilians’ transfer market, with Locatelli’s name obviously popping up.

“We are enjoying the moment with the national team. But we will talk about Locatelli when the European Championship ends, we want to leave him quiet until Sunday,” said Carnevali according to Calciomercato.

The CEO was referring to the Euro 2020 final, with Italy set to take on England at Wembley stadium this Sunday.

“For Locatelli, we have received important offers, among them, one is very well underway. But we also met with Juve, and we we are scheduled to meet next week but things still need to be evaluated.

“Today the Italian market has great difficulties, and offers are coming from abroad, and it is clear that we have players who are hungry to play for big clubs.”

Therefore, it seems that Carnevali is indirectly warning the Bianconeri who must accelerate in the negotiations, because otherwise they risk losing their target in favor of a foreign club.