Domenico Berardi remains a target for Juventus, and Sassuolo’s relegation from Serie A should make it easier for the Bianconeri to sign him.

The attacker was expected to move to Juve last summer, but the transfer broke down after the Neroverdi determined that Juve had left it too late to make an approach for his signature.

The Azzurri star suffered a serious injury in the second half of last season, which contributed to Sassuolo’s failed efforts to avoid relegation. He is currently continuing his recovery.

However, Berardi does not want to play in Serie B when he returns and wishes to move to Juventus eventually.

The Bianconeri are focused on other wide targets, but Sassuolo seems open to allowing him to leave, based on recent comments from their CEO, Giovanni Carnevali.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He only has to think about recovering from his injury. I’m sure that offers will arrive for Berardi, we’ll see what comes: it has to be an important offer, he’s our champion. Without him, we had great difficulties, but for him, the important thing is to recover. We will evaluate together the best solution for everyone, especially for the player.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest players that we can add to our squad, and the winger wants the transfer.

However, Max Allegri was the gaffer who wanted to work with him, and we have to be sure Thiago Motta also likes him before making the move happen.