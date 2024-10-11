Juventus wanted to sign Domenico Berardi at the start of last season, and the attacker was also keen on the move. Throughout his career, Berardi has remained loyal to Sassuolo, a decision that many perceive as a lack of ambition.

Despite this, he has consistently been one of the best attackers in Italian football and has performed well for the national team. Last season, he felt it was time to test himself at a bigger club and expressed a desire to join Juventus. However, the Bianconeri could not reach an agreement with Sassuolo.

Berardi was understandably unhappy about this but ultimately became a key player for Sassuolo again before suffering a long-term injury. As he recovers from this injury, he is not interested in playing in Serie B. Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has indicated that if a good offer arrives in January, the club will consider it.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Berardi is a champion, if he recovers fully from his injury he is a great player. His words today? He absolutely did not say that he wants to leave. If opportunities arise in January, we will talk about it.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest attackers in Italian football, but he might not have the profile of the type of winger that Thiago Motta likes to work with.