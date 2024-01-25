Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali opens up on the summer transfer saga that saw Juventus missing out on Domenico Berardi yet again.

The Bianconeri had reportedly launched a late-summer onslaught, trying to lure the winger to Turin.

This surely wasn’t the first time the Old Lady tried to acquire the 29-year-old, but the end result was the same, with the player lingering at the Mapei Stadium for another season.

At the time, many sources reported that Juventus failed to convince Sassuolo with an enticing offer, falling short of the Emilians’ request.

Although he didn’t get into the details, Carnevali’s statements seem to confirm the notion.

The Nerevordi’s longtime serving official offers a rather philosophic explanation, claiming that Juventus had the interest but not the sufficient desire to close the deal.

“Juventus had an interest in Domenico last summer, but nothing was done because there is a difference between being interested and having the desire to define something,” said Carnevali in his interview with TMW Radio via ilBianconero.

“Beyond Juventus, there were also other suitors. However, it is Sassuolo who have the desire to move forward with the player. There’s something special that binds us together.

“There have been rumors of an exit for years, but for us, keeping Berardi is the best operation in every transfer session.”

“I have never made any promises to Domenico [regarding an exit]. If opportunities arise, we will discuss it, to find the best solution for everyone.”

Berardi has thus far spent his entire career at Sassuolo, and his contract with the club runs until 2027.

This season, the Italy international has contributed with nine goals and three assists in 16 Serie A appearances.