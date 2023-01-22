Sassuolo CEO says Juventus punishment could harm Italian football

The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction by the FIGC and reckons it is not good for the Italian game.

Juve has just been docked the points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, which will seriously affect their season.

Max Allegri’s men had previously been working on challenging for the league title, but as things stand now, they will struggle to even make the top four.

Nevertheless, they must work hard to ensure this season ends in a European place as one of the top clubs in the land.

Speaking on the issue, Carnevali said via Football Italia:

“It’s sad and it is harmful for Italian football. I hope it can give us all the opportunity to start again because Italian football in general is struggling.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the biggest in Italian football, so the Bianconeri’s points deduction could affect the competition.

If Juve does not qualify for the next Champions League, there is hardly another Serie A side that can make as much impact as they did on that stage.

Hopefully, when they appeal the ban, it will be overturned.