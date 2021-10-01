Sassuolo chief says gives his reaction to Locatelli Juventus start

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has praised the performance of Manuel Locatelli since he moved to Juventus and says he is proving to be a good buy.

The midfielder insisted on joining Juve this summer despite interest from several other clubs and finally got his wish.

He took little time to break into the Juventus team and he has become one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted names.

The gaffer has gotten fine performances from him as a return for the show of faith and Carnevali isn’t so surprised because he always knew what the Euro 2020 winner could do.

The midfielder was one of the Bianconeri best performers in their Champions League win over Chelsea in midweek and Carnevali says he is proving them right as a powerful player.

He told Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Manuel is strong and is showing it also in Turin.”

Locatelli is carving a role for himself in the Juventus starting Xi and has scored a goal and provided an assist in Serie A this season.

As he gets used to his new club, fans can expect him to deliver some finer performances regularly, not long from now.