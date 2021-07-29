Sassuolo close in on Brazilian midfielder – Could Juventus finally land Locatelli?

Since the beginning of the summer, Juventus and Sassuolo have been locked in what feels like infinite negotiations regarding the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

The Bianconeri fans can only hope that this soap opera ends soon enough, and their wishes could be boosted with the following news.

According to JuveNews, the management of Sassuolo met Gremio president yesterday, and the two parties negotiated a transfer for Matheus Henrique.

The young midfielder is valued at 15 million euros, and he’s thought to be the potential replacement of Locatelli at the Mapei Stadium. The Brazilian has been at Gremio since 2017, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists in his 112 appearances.

Whilst it’s not the first time that we read about a Locatelli replacement in Sassuolo, the fact that the Emilians are searching the market for a new central midfielder can only be a positive sign for Juventus.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri management are still struggling to reach the Neroverdi’s asking price, and the report believes that the club is hoping to sell Merih Demiral soon enough in order to finance the transfer of the Euro 2020 winner.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the final knots will be resolved in the near future, allowing the former Milan man to make his long awaited move to Turin.