Sassuolo coach expecting tough test against “hurt” Juventus

Sassuolo manager, Roberto De Zerbi expects his team to struggle against Juventus today because the champions will come into the game hurt.

Juve has just been beaten 3-0 at home by AC Milan to make their task of finishing inside the top four even harder.

The Bianconeri have been underwhelming for much of this campaign, but they reached a new low with that defeat.

Fans will expect them to react in their next game and their opponents are Sassuolo.

The Green and Black plays some of the best entertaining football by an Italian team and can give Juve problems.

However, De Zerbi expects his side to face a Juventus team that will be hurting from losing to Milan and could take it out on his team when both sides meet.

He, however, insists that they know what to expect and they will face Andrea Pirlo’s men with confidence in their own strength.

“Juve have great champions and when a champion’s pride is hurt, he usually reacts ferociously in the next game. We know Juve will be even more determined than ever tomorrow, but we’ll face them with our own strengths,” De Zerbi told Sassuolo Channel via Football Italia.

“We can rely on our individual quality, our organisation, style of football and desire to reach our target. We all want this so much.”