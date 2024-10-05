It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find anyone who doesn’t admire the current Juventus team as they continue to shine on the pitch. In just three months, Thiago Motta has instilled his playing style in the Bianconeri, leading to impressive results.

Juventus has seemingly forgotten how to lose, even in challenging situations, as demonstrated by their ability to secure a victory against RB Leipzig despite having a player sent off during the match.

The Old Lady is once again becoming one of the most exciting teams to watch in Serie A, and fans are thrilled with the rapid progress the team has made under Motta’s guidance.

As discussions about the potential of this Juventus side continue, there’s growing confidence among everyone associated with the club regarding what they could achieve by the end of Motta’s tenure.

Sassuolo coach Emiliano Bigica has been observing the Bianconeri closely and has shared his admiration for the team, highlighting what he loves most about their style of play.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“What do I like about this Juve? I like the fact that their team never gives up on playing , finding solutions, exchanging positions. I like the fluidity of the players’ movements , they always have some players who are good at recognising the spaces to occupy and breaking the pressure of the opposition: like Calafiori at Bologna or Cambiaso at Juve. Dušan Vlahović? I’m very fond of him, we even spoke a few days ago .”

Juve FC Says

We have simply been brilliant, and if we maintain this form, it would be hard for any team to stop us domestically or in Europe.