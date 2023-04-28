Sassuolo considering a move for Juventus youngster

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Rovella is on the radar of Sassuolo as he shines on loan at Monza.

Rovella joined the Bianconeri as one of the most promising youngsters in the country as Juve plans for its future.

The former Genoa man could not break into the team this season and moved to the Boys from Brianza to get game time.

The move has been the right one for the midfielder and he will return to Juve as a more developed player.

He is being considered the ideal replacement for Leandro Paredes, but other clubs have him on their shortlist.

Lazio likes the youngster and Sassuolo has joined them in his pursuit.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Black and Greens consider him the ideal replacement for Davide Frattesi, who several clubs want.

If they sell the Juve target, they will move for Rovella to join them as a replacement for Frattesi.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has a bright future and it would be great if he reaches the peak of his career on our books.

However, the midfielder is not as developed as Frattesi, so we probably will do the right thing if we swap him for the Sassuolo man.