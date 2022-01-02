Sassuolo could be willing to let Juventus target leave in January for the right formula

During the next few days, Juventus could be set to bid farewell to Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is apparently the primary transfer target for Barcelona new boss Xavi Hernandez.

Therefore, the Catalans are currently negotiating a deal with the Bianconeri as well as his parent club, Atletico Madrid.

However, no one is leaving Turin before the arrival of a proper replacement.

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is now working on several fronts in order to bolster Max Allegri’s squad with a suitable center forward.

Reminiscently to last January, Gianluca Scamacca is once again one of the main names on the Old Lady’s radar.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Sassuolo could be willing to sanction the departure of their striker in January for the right formula.

The source describes it to be the same concept to the deal that saw Manuel Locatelli making the switch to Turin last summer.

Thus, the report claims that the Neroverdi would be open for an 18-month loan deal with a right to buy at the end of it, which automatically transforms into an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

While the formula seems to be a fair one, the total fee could be the main obstacle for Juventus.

The source says that the transfer would cost the Bianconeri 35 million euros, a figure that the club can’t afford at the moment.