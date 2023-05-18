Frattesi
Sassuolo could demand two Juventus youngsters in Frattesi deal

May 18, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Juventus seems to be in pole position to sign Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo at the end of this season and the Black and Greens are already looking at players from the Bianconeri side who they can add to their squad in part exchange.

Juve and Sassuolo have a very good business relationship which has seen players move from either club to the other in the last few seasons.

Juve is the bigger of both sides and when players want to move to a top club from Sassuolo, the Bianconeri are almost always the first side that comes to mind.

Manuel Locatelli is the latest player to make the jump and might be reunited with Frattesi at the end of this campaign.

Football Italia reveals Sassuolo could demand either Samuel Iling-Junior or Enzo Barrenechea to be added to Juve’s offer for Frattesi.

They know they will be losing a very important player, but either of these Juve stars will serve as good replacements, even if they are not immediately as valuable as Frattesi has been.

Juve FC Says

We should consider a player exchange, especially if it will lower Sassuolo’s asking price for his signature.

Barrenechea and Iling-Junior are not playing many games for us now and they could achieve that in Sassuolo, which will aid their development better than staying in Turin.

2 Comments

    Reply Phoenix Juve May 18, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    No way I am giving them Illing Jr. I would rather send Locatelli back

    Reply Feras May 18, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    Don’t sell home grown players for unproven player. Honestly we don’t need any midfielder with all the midfielders we have and coming back from loan. It is tough financially so better to focus our spending on sidebacks before any other position.

