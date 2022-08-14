Sassuolo defender reveals desire to stop Vlahovic tomorrow

Sassuolo’s defender, Martin Erlic, is ready for the on-field battle that could ensure between him and Dusan Vlahovic if he is chosen to start Sassuolo’s match against Juventus tomorrow.

Both clubs will open their Serie A campaign with that fixture and it promises to be one of the toughest games of the opening weekend.

Vlahovic joined Juve in the January transfer window and he is now their main goal-scorer.

The striker will be tasked with scoring even more goals in this campaign and he has not had a good preseason.

However, fans will worry less about that because when it matters, that is when some players perform.

The Sassuolo defence would be keen to keep Vlahovic quiet, and Erlic will have his hands full if he starts the game, but the defender is ready.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“One of the best strikers in Italy, he has many qualities. For me it is one more motivation to understand what level I have reached, if Mr. Dionisi will line up with me I will give everything to stop him.”

Juve FC Says

Season openers are very unpredictable, so we need to be very prepared for this match.

However, no matter how well you prepare, you might still struggle because both clubs could play in a brand new system that is hard to defend against.