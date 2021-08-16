Sassuolo denied as Juventus plan to maintain their promising youngster

Last season, those who kept an eye on Juve’s U-23 squad had surely noticed the steady rise of a young midfield talent.

Bought from Perugia in 2019, Filippo Ranocchia has been climbing the ranks in Turin, and even impressed during the club’s pre-season friendlies – especially with his spectacular goal against Monza in the Trofeo Berlusconi.

During the ongoing negotiations between the Bianconeri and Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli’s transfer, the youngster’s name appeared on the cards.

Whilst Juventus were hoping to drive the price down for their primary transfer target, Ranocchia was suggested as a counterpart in the operation – the same with Radu Dragusin and Nicolo Fagioli.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus refused to let go of the 20-year-old, as they consider him to be an important prospect for the future.

Moreover, in the absence of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo due to injuries, as well Weston McKennie’s suspension, Ranocchia is expected to be on the bench for the Old Lady’s first Serie A match of the season against Udinese next Sunday.

However, the Italian is still expected to make a move before the end of the month in order to gain some significant playing time.

Even though Cagliari contemplated the idea, the starlet is more likely to end up sealing a loan move to Serie B, with Vicenza proving to be a realistic destination.