Sassuolo director casts doubt over Raspadori’s transfer to Juventus

With the end of the season fast approaching, the real hunt for Paulo Dybala’s replacement will soon begin for Juventus. The Argentine will surely leave some major shoes to fill, and finding a capable heir won’t be an easy task for Federico Cherubini and company.

In the past few months, Giacomo Raspadori emerged as one of the most realistic targets to fill in for the departing number 10. The Italian is enjoying a fine campaign at Sassuolo, but perhaps this would be the right timing to leave the nest.

Nevertheless, the Neroverdi’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali refuses to give up on the services of his young striker so easily.

“Raspadori is going to Juventus? I don’t think so, I hope he will stay with us.” said Carnevali to Rai Sport via Calciomercato.

“Alessio Dionisi will remain without a shadow of a doubt, he is the only one who’ll stay for sure. We have some requests for the players, it will not be easy to keep everyone but we want to continue the project.”

Juve FC say

While the words don’t look too encouraging at first glance, it’s obvious that the director concedes the difficulty if maintaining his star players.

Sassuolo possess a host of talented young stars, and the Emilians will definitely play hard to get in order to raise the asking price.

But at the end of the day, Juventus will be able to secure the services of Raspadori if they put the right offer on the table.