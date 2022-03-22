Sassuolo has not fixed the price for Juventus target

Juventus remains interested in a move for Sassuolo striker, Gianluca Scamacca, according to Calciomercato.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time now as they continue to rebuild their squad in Turin.

Scamacca spent last season on loan at Genoa and Juventus wanted to sign him halfway through the campaign, but couldn’t do a deal with his parent club.

He has continued to do well in this campaign and might leave the Black and Greens at the end.

Juve wants to sign him, but they are facing serious competition from Inter Milan for his signature.

If he has a release clause, it would help a potential suitor seal the deal, but he doesn’t and Sassuolo CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, has revealed they haven’t set an asking price for him.

He said via Football Italia: “There isn’t one, today there is no desire to sell the boy and the figures depend on the offers. If Scamacca were to leave us it would be for an operation with a big club, therefore for a big sum.”

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo is playing a smart game by not setting a price for his services.

This will ensure they get the best possible deal when a club comes knocking.

Because there is a competition for his signature, an auction is likely and it will drive up the eventual price.