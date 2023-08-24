A few weeks ago, there were rumours linking Juventus to a potential move for Domenico Berardi, and Sassuolo seemed willing to part ways with their star player.

Following his victory at Euro 2020, Berardi seemed ready to embrace a fresh challenge, and Juventus had the opportunity to include him in their squad.

Initially, Sassuolo was reluctant to let him go, but they eventually warmed up to the idea of his departure. However, they imposed a deadline on Juventus to demonstrate genuine interest, a deadline that has since passed. Consequently, Sassuolo has decided to close the door on his potential transfer.

This development has dealt a significant blow to Juventus, who had been optimistic that the possibility of signing Berardi would remain open when they were fully prepared to pursue him.

Despite their hopes, a report from Tuttojuve now indicates that Sassuolo is steadfast in their stance, with Berardi no longer being available on the market during this transfer window.

As a result, Juventus will have to wait for another transfer period to rekindle their pursuit of Berardi, as Sassuolo has made it clear that they are not inclined to sell him at this point in time.

Juve FC Says

Can any door be truly closed to Juventus? If we raise enough cash to pay more than Sassuolo has wanted, we can still seal an agreement with them for the sale of Berardi.

We just need to find the funds and ensure we can get as much as possible from the sale of others.