Daniele Rugani could depart Juventus before the end of the current transfer window, as he is not guaranteed regular playing time at the club this season. The experienced centre-back faces an uncertain future in Turin, with competition for places in defence likely to limit his opportunities under Igor Tudor.

Rugani spent last season on loan at Ajax, where he enjoyed consistent game time and played a key role as the Dutch club came close to clinching the Eredivisie title. Despite his contributions, Ajax did not pursue a permanent deal, and the defender returned to Juventus following the conclusion of the campaign. He was part of the Bianconeri squad that participated in the Club World Cup, underlining his ongoing presence within the team setup.

Veteran Defender Attracting Domestic Interest

A long-serving member of the Juventus squad, Rugani has been at the club for over a decade and remains a respected figure in the dressing room. While Juventus would be content to retain him due to his experience and leadership qualities, the lack of playing time could push the defender to seek a move elsewhere.

Several Serie A clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation, with the possibility of offering him a more prominent role. At this stage of his career, consistent appearances may be a key factor in his decision-making, and the opportunity to play regular football could prove difficult to ignore.

Sassuolo Leading the Race for His Signature

According to Tuttomercatoweb, newly promoted Sassuolo are currently leading the race to sign Rugani. The club is actively strengthening its squad in preparation for a demanding season in the top flight and views Rugani as an ideal candidate to add defensive solidity and top-level experience.

Sassuolo believe Rugani’s presence could be instrumental in their efforts to avoid relegation and establish themselves once again in Serie A. His calmness, positioning and understanding of the league make him a valuable asset for a side aiming to build long-term stability.

If the move materialises, Rugani could prove to be a vital figure for Sassuolo in the coming seasons, offering leadership on and off the pitch while enjoying a more consistent role than he might expect in Turin.