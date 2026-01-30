Sassuolo are reportedly on the verge of securing the services of Pedro Felipe, who hasn’t been able to find any space with the Juventus first team.

The 21-year-old is a physically-imposing defender who started his career at Palmeiras’ academy. His early performances in Brazil caught the attention of Juve’s scouts, so a move to Turin followed in January 2024.

The youngster was a swift hit with the Juventus Next Gen, but his momentum was interrupted by a serious injury he sustained in November 2024.

Sassuolo & Juventus set to close Pedro Felipe deal

Under the tutelage of Massimo Brambilla, Felipe has re-established himself as a protagonist for the club’s second team this season, making 16 appearances and scoring two goals.

With the likes of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti out with injuries during the first half of the season, the young Brazilian was constantly called up to the first team, initially by Igor Tudor and then Luciano Spalletti.

However, neither Juventus manager used Felipe, who has yet to make his debut with the senior team. Therefore, the management is open to sending him out on loan for the second half of the season.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Sassuolo are close to finalising the transfer of the promising defender.

Pedro Felipe set for Tarik Muharemovic reunion

The Neroverdi already have a Juventus youth product at the back in the shape of Tarik Muharemovic. The Bosnian has been one of the best revelations in his first Serie A campaign.

Therefore, Felipe could soon reunite with his former Next Gen teammate at the Mapei Stadium.

While the deal appears to be close, the source doesn’t mention the formula. Felipe will certainly join Sassuolo on an initial loan deal, but it remains unclear if the Emilians will have an option or an obligation to buy him at the end of the season.