Juventus and Sassuolo are both vying to sign Luca Lipani from Genoa during this transfer window. The young talent was part of the Italy U19 national team that recently won the Euros, catching the attention of top clubs in Italy.

Juventus is interested in adding Lipani to their Next Gen team, as they always look to attract the best talents to their ranks. However, Sassuolo is also determined to secure his signature and is currently leading in the race for his services states Tuttomercatoweb.

Sassuolo has gained a reputation as one of the best clubs in Italy for young players due to their focus on providing a clear pathway to first-team football. The club has a track record of developing top talents in Serie A, and this prospect could be appealing to Lipani as he considers his future.

While Juventus remains one of the most prestigious clubs globally, the opportunity for immediate first-team opportunities at Sassuolo could sway the midfielder’s decision.

Juve FC Says

Youngsters only change clubs if they are guaranteed enough game time at their new home.

Lipani knows that at this stage of his career, he just needs to play and will choose to move to a smaller club that will offer him first-team football over a bigger one.

If that is how the midfielder thinks, then we should be prepared to miss out on his signature.