Juventus has suffered a setback in their bid to make Giacomo Raspadori one of their players, as the attacker is now likely to remain at Sassuolo.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time, and it seemed he would eventually move to Turin in the summer.

Juve and the Black and Greens have an excellent business relationship which helped them to sign Manuel Locatelli at the start of the season, even on a deferred payment method.

They will do more business in the future, but Calciomercato says Sassuolo no longer wants to sell Raspadori in the next transfer window.

They want the striker to remain with them for one more season so that he can develop even further and become more valuable, which will earn them more money when he eventually leaves the club.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is still young, and this campaign is his most prolific so far. He probably truly needs to spend more time at Sassuolo so that he can develop his game further.

Juve can also protect themselves from losing him in the future by signing him now and sending him back there to spend the rest of the next campaign on loan.