Sassuolo’s manager, Alessio Dionisi, remains unconvinced that any last-minute surprises will emerge regarding the future of Domenico Berardi, even amidst persistent links to Juventus.

Despite being a notable target for Juventus throughout the summer, the likelihood of a sudden change in Berardi’s situation appears low in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Bianconeri reportedly maintained an interest in acquiring Berardi’s services, hinting at a potential late move for him. However, Sassuolo had set a deadline for any potential transfer involving the Euro 2020 winner, and that deadline has passed. As a result, the club’s intention is to retain Berardi until the conclusion of the current campaign.

While Berardi’s connections to Juventus may linger until the transfer window closes, Dionisi remains unfazed by the ongoing speculation.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The best news is that Domenico Berardi will be available tomorrow and this is good news. We start again with even more optimism, partly because of the performance in Naples and we cannot forget that we played against the first credited with winning the Scudetto and we played with 10 men in the second half.

Juve FC Says

Every club wants certainty at this stage of the transfer window, so we understand why Sassuolo gave us a deadline.

We probably now have to wait until the end of this season if we still want to add him to our squad.