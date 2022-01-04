Sassuolo MD rules out selling Juventus’ target this month

Davide Frattesi is one of the players who have been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks.

The midfielder is developing well at Sassuolo and looks set to become one of the finest Italian players in Serie A.

Juve always wants to poach the talented players at other clubs and would be keen to get Frattesi.

Signing him this month is an option, especially as the Bianconeri struggles to get the best from their current midfielders.

However, that might not be possible after the Black and Greens managing director reveals they don’t expect him to leave this month.

In a recent interview, Giovanni Carnevali said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Frattesi away in January? Nobody starts here, Sassuolo feels great”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has stepped up his performances this season and looks set to play for a top club like Juve.

His 4 goals and 1 assist from 19 league games in the first half of this season is a much better figure than most Juve midfielders have posted this season.

Playing for a much bigger club like the Bianconeri could make him even better, and perhaps he would notch up more goals and assists.

However, it is probably better that we allow him to remain with the Black and Greens for the rest of this season and try to sign him in the summer.