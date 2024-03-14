Most footballers harbour a dream of playing for a particular club they have supported throughout their lives, and Manuel Locatelli is one of the fortunate few who realised this dream.

When Juventus made an approach for his signature in 2021, Locatelli knew exactly where his heart belonged.

His stellar performance for Italy during Euro 2020, where they emerged victorious, had captured the attention of numerous clubs, including Juventus, who had been monitoring him even before the tournament commenced.

However, Arsenal also expressed serious interest in signing the midfielder, offering more lucrative terms both to Locatelli and his club.

Despite Arsenal’s tempting offer, Locatelli made it clear to Sassuolo that his desire was to join Juventus. He explained that the Bianconeri were his dream club.

The Black and Greens CEO Giovanni Carnevali reveals this as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“There are two players to whom I feel particularly attached, Davide Frattesi and Manuel Locatelli. They are two boys whom I tried to please at the time of the transfer. The economic side of a transfer is important, but not decisive. For example, Locatelli absolutely wanted to go to Juventus, we satisfied him despite giving up from an economic point of view because there was interest from another club, Arsenal. “

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been clear about his love for Juventus, and this makes it easier for him to perform well when he plays for us.