During the past weeks, it appeared as if the Old Lady’s interest in Giacomo Raspadori had died down as the management was chasing several other transfer targets. Nevertheless, the young Italian’s name has resurfaced with a bang.

In the last 24 hours, Juventus have been increasingly linked with a switch for the Sassuolo ace. The Bianconeri’s interest has even been confirmed by the Neroverdi CEO Giovanni Carnevali.

So what would it take for the Turin-based club to lure the Euro 2020 winner towards the Allianz Stadium?

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Sassuolo have set their price for Raspadori, as Juventus – and any other suitor for that matter – will have to splash 40 million euros for the striker’s services.

The 22-year-old is a youth product of the Emilian club, and is tied to contract until 2024. He can either play as an outside forward on the left of a trident attack, or even a centre forward.

Juve FC say

After collecting a decent amount of cash from Gianluca Scamacca’s sale to West Ham United, Sassuolo aren’t exactly desperate to part ways with another promising striker of theirs, especially one who is closely tight to the club.

Thus, it would require a truly tempting offer to prize away Raspadori. So unless Juventus are willing to splash the cash, they better not waste their time on this front, as the Neroverdi can be tough negotiators as proven by Manuel Locatelli’s affair last summer.