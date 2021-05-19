Sassuolo open to keeping Locatelli for another season as Juventus struggle to afford him

Juventus is struggling to sign Manuel Locatelli and that could see him remain at Sassuolo.

The former Milan youth team star has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now as they look to add more quality players to their squad.

The Bianconeri has had an underwhelming campaign and their midfield has been a problem spot.

They have some of the biggest names in that position in their team, but they have struggled.

Regardless of which position this campaign ends for them, they will look to bolster their squad in the next transfer window.

Locatelli is one player who they want to sign, but Sassuolo is looking to make good money from his sale.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the financial power of teams like Juve and that would play an important role in how they do business in the summer.

Todofichajes says as they struggle for funds, Sassuolo hasn’t ruled out keeping Locatelli for another campaign.

The Green and Black will ideally love to sell him now so they can add some money to their bank balance, but they will not accept a low fee and are prepared to wait until when the transfer market is back to normal again.