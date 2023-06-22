Sassuolo open to receiving a Juventus youngster as part payment for Frattesi

Sassuolo has earned a reputation as a club that nurtures and develops young talents in Italian football, consistently seeking out promising prospects to bolster their squad.

This presents an opportunity for Juventus to potentially include a young player in their offer for Davide Frattesi, as Sassuolo is receptive to such arrangements.

However, before Juventus can proceed with the deal, they must obtain the approval of Sassuolo. It is worth noting that several other top Italian clubs are also vying for Frattesi’s signature, meaning Juventus faces competition in their pursuit of the player.

Nevertheless, Juventus remains determined and has received some encouragement from Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali, indicating that there may be room for negotiations and a potential agreement.

Asked if they will accept a player as a part of the payment for Frattesi, Carnevali said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus’ counterparts and youngsters? We’re interested in all the teams, not just Juve. Sassuolo has always had an eye for young players and let’s see what we can do.”

Juve FC Says

In situations like this, we begin to look brilliant for owning a Next Gen team because it gives us a chance to sell some of the players or use them in part exchanges to land our targets.

Sassuolo will find value in most of our young midfielders if they want one plus cash for Frattesi.