Sassuolo president confirms why Scamacca’s move to Juve collapsed

After a full month of transfer speculations regarding Juve’s incoming fourth striker, the January market has finally closed its doors.

Several names were linked with a move to Turin, including the likes of Olivier Giroud, Graziano Pellè and Fabio Quagliarella among others.

However, the striker which had been expected to wear the black and white jersey for the rest of the campaign was Gianluca Scamacca.

Nonetheless, a deal for the Sassuolo player failed to materialize, as the 22-year-old will remain on loan at Genoa until June.

With the market closed, the truths are beginning to be revealed, as the major Mercato players are now opening their cards.

Sassuolo’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali was asked by Sky Sports Italia (as translated by Football Italia) about the Scamacca affair, and here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ve always said the truth, we’ve kept our word. Scamacca is a young a promising player.

“We made a choice with Genoa, but they changed their coach and maybe they changed their mind too,” added the Neroverdi patron.

“Scamacca would have returned return to Sassuolo if he had left Genoa.

“We spoke with Juventus, they wanted to sign him on loan, but we would only sell him on a permanent deal.

“Parma were close, they are friends, but they were not the first choice,” concluded Carnevali.

So it seems that the disagreement between the Italian champions and the Sassuolo board over the the nature of the transfer was the main reason behind its collapse.

In conclusion, Andrea Pirlo will have no other option but converting Dejan Kulusevski into a striker whenever he needs an additional man up front.