Sassuolo pushing Juventus to their position on Locatelli

Juventus is continuing talks with Sassuolo over the signature of Manuel Locatelli this summer, but they will only be able to land him on the Green and Blacks’ terms.

The Bianconeri have been offering a two-year loan deal for 5m euros with the option of making the transfer permanent.

Sassuolo rejected that offer, but they have continued talks with them hoping to reach an agreement over the midfielder’s sale.

Calciomercato via Football Italia claims that Sassuolo has told Juve they will have to pay €8-€10m for a two-year loan deal with an obligation to sign him permanently for €25m and up to another €10m in add-ons.

€5m would be easily achievable while the other figures would be more difficult.

Considering that Arsenal is willing to meet their asking price for the Euro 2020 star, Sassuolo remains adamant that their offer is fair enough.

One reason why they have continued holding talks with Juve over his signature is that the midfielder has decided to join the Bianconeri.

The earlier they can get the transfer sorted, the better it would be for all parties even though the midfielder is currently on holiday following his exploits at Euro 2020.