Sassuolo ready to work with Juventus to make transfer happen

Sassuolo has accepted that Manuel Locatelli wants to play for only Juventus and they are prepared to help the Bianconeri to sign him.

Juve has been his main suitors since last season and they are now working to get his signature.

The former Milan youth star is their priority target and Sassuolo knows they have a jewel on their hands.

Tuttosport says they have been firm in their valuation of him and have insisted that he would cost the Bianconeri 40m euros to sign.

However, they want the lad to get his transfer wish this summer and they will help the Bianconeri by accepting different solutions in reaching his valuation.

Locatelli has been one of the stars of Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign and more clubs are making him a transfer target.

Juventus will want to wrap up his signing as quickly as possible and this development should boost their chances of sealing the deal soon.

The report says the Neroverdi CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, has received offers from outside Italy, but he wants to respect the midfielder’s wish to play for the Bianconeri.

He was also insistent on receiving all the cash for his transfer upfront previously but has become more open to other ways of reaching the figure.

It really is just a matter of time before the midfielder becomes an official member of the Juventus squad.