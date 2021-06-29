Sassuolo rejects one part of Juventus’ Chiesa-style offer for Locatelli

Juventus and Sassuolo have resumed talks over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli this summer.

The midfielder has emerged as Juve’s prime summer transfer target and they are keen to secure his signature soon.

The Bianconeri will look to bolster their squad this summer, but they will be limited in their spending because of the effect of the covid-19 pandemic on their finances.

They could get some more money if they offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as well.

However, they cannot wait for the attacker to leave, else they would miss out on some of their summer targets.

Calciomercato reports that Sassuolo remains keen to do business with Juve and they have accepted that the midfielder wants to join them and no other club.

The Green and Blacks are also ready to accept a loan-to-buy agreement from the Bianconeri.

This is a method they have used to sign the likes of Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa. The latter joined with an obligation to buy after two years.

The report claims that while they are open to a loan with an obligation to buy, they don’t want to wait for two seasons before Juve makes the midfielder’s move permanent like that of Chiesa.

This is likely to be just a minor issue that both clubs can overcome to get the deal sorted.