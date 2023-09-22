In the previous transfer window, Juventus expressed a strong interest in signing Domenico Berardi, and the winger was equally eager to make the move to Turin.

Unfortunately, the Bianconeri missed a deadline imposed by Sassuolo to complete the transfer, as they were looking to secure a replacement. Consequently, the deal fell through, leaving both Berardi and Juventus disappointed.

However, there remains a possibility that this transfer could still materialise during the current season. Berardi has continued to showcase his exceptional talent, and Juventus may have another chance to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Giovanni Carnevali, the director of Sassuolo, has acknowledged that there was a possibility of the move happening during the summer and has not ruled out the potential for a sale in January. This suggests that the transfer saga surrounding Berardi and Juventus may yet have a chapter to be written.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We would never exclude anything, some even more important proposals might come in. I cannot say what will happen, but it is obvious that Sassuolo do not need to sell.

“Juventus are a great side who did not change much, they have quality players and I consider them along with Inter the favourites for the Scudetto.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi would be a superb addition to our group and January is still possible for us to land him.

Signing him could be the catalyst that pushes us over the line in the race to win the league and Italian Cup.