Sassuolo set price for Juventus target and they will not give a discount

Sassuolo has set an asking price of 40m euros for the signature of Manuel Locatelli, according to Calciomercato.

Locatelli has emerged as one of Italy’s finest midfielders and he has caught the attention of Juventus, with Andrea Pirlo reportedly a keen admirer of the former Milan man.

At 22, he is already one of the most important members of the current Sassuolo side, and they know that he will only be with them for so long.

The report says that they have decided to make it harder for any team that eventually signs him, and they will insist that their asking price is met before any deal can be done.

It says that his fine start to the season has made them remain adamant that he is worth the price and any serious suitors will have no issues paying that much of him.

Juventus has targeted younger players recently and that makes him the perfect target for them.

The Bianconeri has several midfielders in their team at the moment, however, they still struggle for creativity in some games and Locatelli has known the Serie A enough to solve this problem for them.

Juve was unable to spend that much money in the last transfer window, however, when things return to a little normalcy on the financial front, they will probably be able to pay his asking price next summer.