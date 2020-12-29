Sassuolo set their asking price for Juventus transfer target

Gianluca Scamacca has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent weeks, and the Bianconeri seem serious about landing him.

He is owned by Sassuolo, but he has been on loan at Genoa this season. His performances have caught the attention of the Italian champions.

Juve has a need for another striker, and at 21, they see him as the perfect understudy for Alvaro Morata.

His fine form this season has seen him score twice in one Coppa Italia game and twice in 11 Serie A games for Genoa.

He is seen as a top talent for the future and the Bianconeri always want the best of Italian talents.

Sassuolo has been aware of the attention that he is getting while he shines out on loan.

They will ideally want him to stay with them and develop even further, however, if Juventus is serious about landing him, then they will have to pay 20m euros, according to Calciomercato.

If he continues his upward trajectory, then he would probably cost even more in the near future.

Sassuolo wants to get good money from his sale so that when he becomes a top player at another team in the future, they will be happy that they were well rewarded before letting him leave them.