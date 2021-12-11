Sassuolo set their price for Juventus transfer target

Since the start of the season, Gianluca Scamacca has caught the eye for his impressive displays at Sassuolo.

The 22-year-old is coming from an average at best campaign on loan at Genoa, but the young striker is finding his feet following his return to his parent club.

The big center forward has thus far scored five Serie A goals, including two stunners against Milan and Napoli.

For their part, Juventus have been contemplating a move for the Roman for a while, but are now facing stern competition from their eternal rivals, Inter.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Neroverdi will ask for around 40 million euros to sanction the exit of the young Italian.

The report adds that Sassuolo are planning to sell Jeremie Boga this January, so they’d be happy to maintain Scamacca until the the summer where an auction for his signature could ensue.

As for the Bianconeri, Dusan Vlahovic remains the ultimate dream, but the difficulty of the operation is prompting them to consider more realistic targets.

Juve FC say

Judging by the lengthy negotiations that accompanied Manuel Locatelli’s transfer last summer, the management of Sassuolo doesn’t offer discounts easily.

Forging 40 millions in the middle of the season surely won’t be an easy task for the Old Lady, which is why a summer switch would make for a more likely scenario.

However, many things can change between now and June, including Scamacca’s form. So the reported figure could become either higher or lower by that point.