Sassuolo set their prices for top stars – Who should Juventus pounce for?

Last summer, Manuel Locatelli made a major career step by joining Juventus. However, several other stars from Sassuolo could be following suit.

The Neroverdi were last season’s dark horse under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, but they have been far less impressive this term with their new manager Alessio Dionisi.

Therefore, several of their players could be ready to jump ship, and perhaps as soon as January.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Emilians have asked for 25 million euros plus seven or eight millions as bonuses when Fiorentina asked for their captain Domenico Berardi.

The Italy international has been entertaining the crowd at the Mapei Stadium for almost ten years, despite being repeatedly linked with a move to a bigger club.

On the other hand, young striker Giacomo Raspadori (mostly linked to Inter) has a price tag on his back which exceeds 30 millions.

Jeremie Boga’s contract expires in 2023, but Sassuolo are still asking for 20 millions for his services.

On another note, Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi are also courted by Juventus, Fiorentina and Inter.

Juve FC say

The Bianconeri have excellent relationships with Sassuolo’s management, but as proven by the lengthy Locatelli negotiations, the Emilians are no pushovers.

Therefore, if Juventus are interested in one or more of their stars, they better be ready to splash the cash, especially in the presence of other suitors.

The Old Lady has been courting Scamacca for quite some time now, and the big striker appears to be the type of physical center forward that the club currently lacks.

Of course Dusan Vlahovic remains the ultimate dream, but the Italian could prove to be a more realistic option in these difficult times.