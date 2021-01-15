Sassuolo set to spoil Juventus’ transfer plans with their stance on midfielder

Manuel Locatelli has emerged as a Juventus target in recent months, but the Bianconeri will have their plans spoiled if they intend to sign him this month.

This is because Sassuolo’ director Giovanni Carnevali has made it clear that he won’t be leaving the club in this transfer window.

The former Milan man is admired by Andrea Pirlo, who is looking to bring him to Turin as part of his rebuilt side.

From the start of this season, the rumours that he might be moving to Juve have been in the news and this month is a time for teams to buy the players that they want.

Sassuolo is one of the impressive sides in Italy at the moment and they are having a fine season in Serie A.

Losing any of their top men could derail their campaign, and Carnevali has made it clear that it will not happen.

He says that he is happy to hear of their players being wanted by other teams, however, the likes of Locatelli will stay put until the summer.

“Seeing Sassuolo players in the headlines is a positive thing, as it means our team and players have been doing well to attract attention,” Carnevali told RAI Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“We have many players who are of interest to many, including Locatelli, but any issue will be only discussed in January. When it comes to important players like Locatelli, we won’t even take into consideration any proposal that would involve him leaving mid-season.”