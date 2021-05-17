Sassuolo sets a high asking price for Juventus target

Gianluca Scamacca has been a target of Juventus for some time now as they look to get a new striker for their team.

The Bianconeri played this campaign with just Alvaro Morata as their out-and-out striker.

He joined them on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer and hasn’t exactly disappointed.

18 goals and 12 assists is a good number for any striker at the moment, but in some games, the Spaniard has struggled and looked like he needed help from another frontman.

Juve attempted to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window and they were heavily linked with a move for Scamacca.

His loan team, Genoa was prepared to give him up, but Juve and Sassuolo couldn’t agree after his parent club said he would only join the Bianconeri if there is an obligation to sign him after a loan spell.

He has continued to develop well with Rossoblu, but he might get a new home next season.

Calciomercato says Milan also wants to sign him when the transfer window reopens and Sassuolo has opened the door for him to leave by setting an asking price.

Their asking price might be too much for Juve after they valued him at 40m euros.

For a striker that isn’t fully established yet, that is an outrageous fee and Juve will look to negotiate it down if they are serious about signing him.