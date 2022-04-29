Sassuolo sets a time to speak with Juventus about Euro 2020 winner

Juventus will have a busy summer transfer window considering how badly this campaign has been.

Max Allegri is a successful manager in his own right and it is hard to blame the gaffer for their struggles in this campaign.

That means the finger of the blame probably has to be pointed at some of the players at the club.

The Bianconeri will have no qualms offloading the squad members who haven’t been in great form, and that will mean some new names will also be brought in.

One player that has been on their radar is Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori, and this summer is probably the best time to sign him.

Juve has a fine relationship with the Black and Greens and they seem to expect an approach from the Bianconeri.

Their CEO Giovanni Carnevali has now revealed they will discuss his transfer at the end of this campaign.

He said as quoted by CalcioMercato: “The negotiations, if any, will be started at the end of the championship as happened last year with Locatelli. Even if I hope they will be shorter and less nerve-wracking. However, relations with Juventus have always been good. “

Juve FC Says

Discussing the transfer of players is a distraction Juventus doesn’t need at the moment.

We have to focus on ending this campaign in the best possible manner. Only then should we think about what will happen in the next transfer window.